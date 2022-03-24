At $1.07 Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Is Worth A Gamble

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s traded shares stood at 1.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply a decrease of -10.08% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The TRKA share’s 52-week high remains $4.00, putting it -273.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.84. The company has a valuation of $40.76M, with an average of 2.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 752.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

After registering a -10.08% downside in the last session, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4200 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -10.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.90%, and -19.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.76%. Short interest in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) saw shorts transact 64560.0 shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.09, implying an increase of 89.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.09 and $10.09 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRKA has been trading -842.99% off suggested target high and -842.99% from its likely low.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Troika Media Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Troika Media Group Inc. insiders hold 45.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.89% of the shares at 1.63% float percentage. In total, 0.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Verition Fund Management, LLC with 62877.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $82997.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 69905.0, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 92274.0.