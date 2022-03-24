AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s traded shares stood at 3.19 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.46, to imply an increase of 0.21% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The AZN share’s 52-week high remains $64.51, putting it -0.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.26. The company has a valuation of $198.09B, with average of 7.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AZN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.74.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

After registering a 0.21% upside in the latest session, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 64.78 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.81%, and 5.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.42%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.61, implying an increase of 8.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $59.77 and $87.68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AZN has been trading -36.02% off suggested target high and 7.28% from its likely low.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AstraZeneca PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) shares are 9.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.66% against 5.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $11.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.35 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.41 billion and $7.08 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.60% before jumping 46.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -50.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -96.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.70% annually.

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AstraZeneca PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 1.44, with the share yield ticking at 2.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

AstraZeneca PLC insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.01% of the shares at 17.02% float percentage. In total, 17.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 89.84 million shares (or 3.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 47.11 million shares, or about 1.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.74 billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 26.69 million shares. This is just over 1.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.6 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.45 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 1.46 billion.