Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares stood at 11.52 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.20, to imply a decrease of -6.25% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The ASTR share’s 52-week high remains $16.95, putting it -303.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.87. The company has a valuation of $954.91M, with an average of 11.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

After registering a -6.25% downside in the last session, Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.77 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -6.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.70%, and 34.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.39%. Short interest in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw shorts transact 20.05 million shares and set a 2.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 23.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASTR has been trading -66.67% off suggested target high and 4.76% from its likely low.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.17 million.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Astra Space Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Astra Space Inc. insiders hold 18.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.19% of the shares at 50.59% float percentage. In total, 41.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acme, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 29.45 million shares (or 14.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $204.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canaan Partners X LLC with 16.49 million shares, or about 8.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $114.27 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF holds roughly 4.99 million shares. This is just over 2.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.7 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 11.79 million.