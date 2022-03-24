ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Drops -30.18% From Highs, What Happens Next?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.39, to imply an increase of 1.51% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The ASX share’s 52-week high remains $9.62, putting it -30.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.53. The company has a valuation of $15.17B, with average of 5.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASX a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

After registering a 1.51% upside in the latest session, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.59 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 1.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.95%, and -0.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.79%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.10, implying an increase of 18.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.63 and $12.11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASX has been trading -63.87% off suggested target high and -3.25% from its likely low.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) shares are -15.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.68% against 23.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.40% this quarter before jumping 18.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.97 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.04 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.26 billion and $4.53 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.70% before jumping 11.40% in the following quarter.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 4.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.76% of the shares at 6.76% float percentage. In total, 6.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.24 million shares (or 1.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $204.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 13.97 million shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $109.08 million.

We also have iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares Semiconductor ETF holds roughly 5.87 million shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.52 million, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 19.72 million.