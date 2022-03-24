Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) Fell -390.88% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s traded shares stood at 1.99 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 6.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.47, to imply an increase of 23.38% or $1.23 in intraday trading. The APVO share’s 52-week high remains $31.76, putting it -390.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.40. The company has a valuation of $25.26M, with an average of 56500.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 139.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APVO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.29.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

After registering a 23.38% upside in the latest session, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.82 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 23.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.55%, and -4.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.42%. Short interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.50, implying an increase of 87.68% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $69.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APVO has been trading -966.46% off suggested target high and -456.41% from its likely low.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 32.80% this quarter before jumping 37.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 178.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.37 million and $2.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43.30% before jumping 50.80% in the following quarter.

APVO Dividends

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s Major holders

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 5.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.07% of the shares at 22.24% float percentage. In total, 21.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tang Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.76 million shares (or 35.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 0.28 million shares, or about 5.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 66176.0 shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 62574.0, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about 0.97 million.