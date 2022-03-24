Analysts Say Yalla Group Limited Can Reach $6.00 In 12 Months

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.88, to imply a decrease of -4.69% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The YALA share’s 52-week high remains $27.10, putting it -455.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.51. The company has a valuation of $654.31M, with average of 792.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Yalla Group Limited (YALA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YALA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

After registering a -4.69% downside in the last session, Yalla Group Limited (YALA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.25 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -4.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.50%, and -20.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.65, implying an increase of 13.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.30 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YALA has been trading -22.95% off suggested target high and -8.61% from its likely low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 101.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $71.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $69.76 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.83 million and $48.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 110.80% before jumping 44.30% in the following quarter.

YALA Dividends

Yalla Group Limited has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yalla Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Yalla Group Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.67% of the shares at 13.67% float percentage. In total, 13.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 1.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 0.52 million shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.98 million.

We also have Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yalla Group Limited (YALA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.1 million, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.67 million.