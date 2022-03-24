Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK)’s -1.04-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s traded shares stood at 2.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $54.12, to imply a decrease of -0.75% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The ALK share’s 52-week high remains $74.25, putting it -37.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.46. The company has a valuation of $6.71B, with average of 2.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) trade information

After registering a -0.75% downside in the last session, Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.58 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -0.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.04%, and -6.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.88%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.29, implying an increase of 27.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $61.00 and $99.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALK has been trading -82.93% off suggested target high and -12.71% from its likely low.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alaska Air Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) shares are -5.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 239.90% against 29.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 108.20% this quarter before jumping 84.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 80.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.85 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.73 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $765 million and $785.58 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 141.30% before jumping 119.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 134.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.43% annually.

ALK Dividends

Alaska Air Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alaska Air Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s Major holders

Alaska Air Group Inc. insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.39% of the shares at 75.70% float percentage. In total, 75.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.85 million shares (or 11.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $721.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.82 million shares, or about 6.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $407.64 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund holds roughly 4.27 million shares. This is just over 3.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $225.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.25 million, or 3.37% of the shares, all valued at about 248.84 million.