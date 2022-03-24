AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Is Worth A Gamble At $3.64

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s traded shares stood at 3.9 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.64, to imply an increase of 13.04% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The AGRI share’s 52-week high remains $8.45, putting it -132.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $51.72M, with average of 7.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

After registering a 13.04% upside in the last session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.10 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 13.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.01%, and 109.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.40, implying an increase of 61.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.40 and $9.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGRI has been trading -158.24% off suggested target high and -158.24% from its likely low.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. insiders hold 19.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.02% of the shares at 1.26% float percentage. In total, 1.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21866.0 shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45481.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 19538.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $40639.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 17646.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37938.0