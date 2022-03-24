Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Stock Has Gained 16.80% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.47, to imply an increase of 1.33% or $0.83 in intraday trading. The AEM share’s 52-week high remains $74.50, putting it -17.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.42. The company has a valuation of $28.71B, with average of 3.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AEM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

After registering a 1.33% upside in the latest session, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.73 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.99%, and 16.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.88%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.11, implying an increase of 6.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $88.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEM has been trading -38.65% off suggested target high and 5.47% from its likely low.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agnico Eagle Mines Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) shares are 19.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.33% against 8.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.14 billion.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.23% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.72% of the shares at 72.79% float percentage. In total, 72.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.01 million shares (or 5.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $674.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 11.26 million shares, or about 4.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $583.78 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 10.88 million shares. This is just over 4.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $564.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.37 million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about 193.67 million.