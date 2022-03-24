After The Stock Rose 24.83% Over The Week, Is Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Still A Buy?

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.94, to imply an increase of 8.63% or $0.79 in intraday trading. The DCFC share’s 52-week high remains $19.75, putting it -98.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.42. The company has a valuation of $1.40B, with average of 3.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DCFC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

After registering a 8.63% upside in the latest session, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.30 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 8.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.83%, and 26.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.22%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.83, implying an increase of 37.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCFC has been trading -111.27% off suggested target high and -0.6% from its likely low.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tritium DCFC Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.