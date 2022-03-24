After The Stock Rose 11.70% Over The Week, Is Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) Still A Buy?

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $63.67, to imply an increase of 2.84% or $1.76 in intraday trading. The CLR share’s 52-week high remains $63.59, putting it 0.13% up since that peak but still an impressive 61.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.40. The company has a valuation of $23.57B, with an average of 2.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give CLR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.72.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) trade information

After registering a 2.84% upside in the last session, Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 64.53 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 2.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.70%, and 23.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.25%. Short interest in Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) saw shorts transact 10.33 million shares and set a 5.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $65.10, implying an increase of 2.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48.00 and $85.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLR has been trading -33.5% off suggested target high and 24.61% from its likely low.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Continental Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) shares are 49.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.09% against 43.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 847.80% this quarter before jumping 118.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 112.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.69 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.79 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $837.64 million and $1.22 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 101.40% before jumping 47.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 376.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.07% annually.

CLR Dividends

Continental Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Continental Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 1.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s Major holders

Continental Resources Inc. insiders hold 83.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.48% of the shares at 79.87% float percentage. In total, 13.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.91 million shares (or 1.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $318.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Smead Capital Management, Inc. with 5.55 million shares, or about 1.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $256.15 million.

We also have Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund holds roughly 4.51 million shares. This is just over 1.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $177.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.1 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 96.76 million.