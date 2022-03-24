After Jumping 10.75% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA)?

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.71, to imply an increase of 5.10% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The TGA share’s 52-week high remains $4.29, putting it -15.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $273.13M, with average of 714.50K shares over the past 3 months.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

After registering a 5.10% upside in the last session, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.75 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 5.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.75%, and 15.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.26%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.93, implying an increase of 24.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.93 and $4.93 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGA has been trading -32.88% off suggested target high and -32.88% from its likely low.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $42.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $44.84 million and $40.73 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.90% before jumping 36.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 151.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.14% annually.

TGA Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TransGlobe Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 10.78% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

TransGlobe Energy Corporation insiders hold 9.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.31% of the shares at 25.71% float percentage. In total, 23.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.23 million shares (or 8.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.99 million shares, or about 4.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.0 million.

We also have Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Invesco International Small Company Fund holds roughly 3.4 million shares. This is just over 4.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 0.36% of the shares, all valued at about 0.69 million.