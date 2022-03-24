AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Down Almost -14.60% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)’s traded shares stood at 1.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $54.63, to imply a decrease of -3.38% or -$1.91 in intraday trading. The AER share’s 52-week high remains $71.38, putting it -30.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.75. The company has a valuation of $13.42B, with an average of 1.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) trade information

After registering a -3.38% downside in the last session, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.15 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -3.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.92%, and -14.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.49%. Short interest in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) saw shorts transact 3.98 million shares and set a 2.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78.06, implying an increase of 30.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $71.50 and $88.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AER has been trading -61.08% off suggested target high and -30.88% from its likely low.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AerCap Holdings N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) shares are -0.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 293.16% against 3.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.23 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.77 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -127.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

AER Dividends

AerCap Holdings N.V. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AerCap Holdings N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)’s Major holders

AerCap Holdings N.V. insiders hold 1.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.21% of the shares at 103.16% float percentage. In total, 101.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Electric Company. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 111.5 million shares (or 45.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.29 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 18.58 million shares, or about 7.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.22 billion.

We also have Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Selected Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund holds roughly 6.44 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $360.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.72 million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about 219.39 million.