Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO): How Can A Stock Be Up 55.99% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s traded shares stood at 1.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.98, to imply an increase of 1.96% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The AGRO share’s 52-week high remains $12.39, putting it -3.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.78. The company has a valuation of $1.35B, with average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AGRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) trade information

After registering a 1.96% upside in the last session, Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.19 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.25%, and 43.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.99%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.88, implying an increase of 6.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.30 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGRO has been trading -33.56% off suggested target high and 5.68% from its likely low.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adecoagro S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) shares are 30.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -4.26% against -7.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.18 billion.

AGRO Dividends

Adecoagro S.A. has its next earnings report out between May 11 and May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adecoagro S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s Major holders

Adecoagro S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.34% of the shares at 72.34% float percentage. In total, 72.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Route One Investment Company, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.34 million shares (or 12.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $110.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EMS Capital LP with 11.88 million shares, or about 10.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $91.27 million.

We also have GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, GMO Resources Fund holds roughly 2.14 million shares. This is just over 1.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 10.05 million.