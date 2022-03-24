AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Up 17.00% Year-To-Date

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $160.06, to imply an increase of 1.04% or $1.64 in intraday trading. The ABBV share’s 52-week high remains $161.18, putting it -0.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $102.05. The company has a valuation of $279.13B, with average of 7.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ABBV a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.15.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) trade information

After registering a 1.04% upside in the latest session, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 161.18 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.52%, and 8.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $153.10, implying a decrease of -4.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $115.00 and $180.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABBV has been trading -12.46% off suggested target high and 28.15% from its likely low.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AbbVie Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares are 48.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.26% against 5.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.80% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $13.65 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.89 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.94 billion and $13.64 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.50% before jumping 9.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 137.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.57% annually.

ABBV Dividends

AbbVie Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AbbVie Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 5.64, with the share yield ticking at 3.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s Major holders

AbbVie Inc. insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.06% of the shares at 69.14% float percentage. In total, 69.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 146.31 million shares (or 8.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.81 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 128.2 million shares, or about 7.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $17.36 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 50.24 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.8 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37.44 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 5.07 billion.