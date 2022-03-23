ZME Stock: More Upside For Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME)? – Marketing Sentinel
ZME Stock: More Upside For Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME)?

In the last trading session, 27.3 million Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at $0.39 or 36.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.91M. ZME’s last price was a discount, traded about -11221.38% off its 52-week high of $164.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 37.93% up since then. When we look at Zhangmen Education Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 178.52K.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) trade information

Instantly ZME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0299 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 36.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.92%, with the 5-day performance at 45.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) is -19.89% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZME’s forecast low is $19.08 with $19.08 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1215.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1215.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Zhangmen Education Inc. earnings to increase by 3.00%.

ZME Dividends

Zhangmen Education Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Zhangmen Education Inc. shares while 12.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.19%. There are 12.19% institutions holding the Zhangmen Education Inc. stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.48% of the shares, roughly 2.02 million ZME shares worth $46.83 million.

SB Global Advisers Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 54348.0 shares worth $1.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

