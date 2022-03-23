Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.73 changed hands at $0.67 or 16.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $315.35M. ZVIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -269.98% off its 52-week high of $17.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.02, which suggests the last value was 15.01% up since then. When we look at Zevia PBC’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 275.78K.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) trade information

Instantly ZVIA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.75 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 16.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.91%, with the 5-day performance at 2.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) is -50.21% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZVIA’s forecast low is $7.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -280.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zevia PBC share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.77% over the past 6 months, a -163.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.9 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Zevia PBC’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $38.76 million.

ZVIA Dividends

Zevia PBC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.71% of Zevia PBC shares while 91.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.86%. There are 91.30% institutions holding the Zevia PBC stock share, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 63.91% of the shares, roughly 22.02 million ZVIA shares worth $155.26 million.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.64% or 1.94 million shares worth $13.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. With 0.92 million shares estimated at $6.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $4.6 million.