Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $1.80 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.56M. YMTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1005.56% off its 52-week high of $19.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 47.22% up since then. When we look at Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 362.22K.

Analysts gave the Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YMTX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.05.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) trade information

Instantly YMTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 69.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4900 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.19%, with the 5-day performance at 69.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) is 39.53% up.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.21% over the past 6 months, a 82.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. will fall -126.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.81 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.9 million and $3.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -73.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -57.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 6.70%.

YMTX Dividends

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.78% of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. shares while 29.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.26%. There are 29.20% institutions holding the Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million YMTX shares worth $4.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.83% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $1.41 million under it, the former controlled 3.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.75 million.