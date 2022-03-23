W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.45 million W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s per share price at $4.32 changed hands at -$0.1 or -2.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $626.18M. WTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.63% off its 52-week high of $6.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.64, which suggests the last value was 38.89% up since then. When we look at W&T Offshore Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.63 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -2.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.75%, with the 5-day performance at -0.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is 1.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.63 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the W&T Offshore Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.02% over the past 6 months, a 234.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 43.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for W&T Offshore Inc. will rise 340.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $147.95 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that W&T Offshore Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $154.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $94.75 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.50%. The 2022 estimates are for W&T Offshore Inc. earnings to decrease by -210.50%.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.92% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares while 38.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.20%. There are 38.53% institutions holding the W&T Offshore Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.55% of the shares, roughly 10.74 million WTI shares worth $34.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.05% or 5.76 million shares worth $18.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.68 million shares estimated at $8.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $6.94 million.