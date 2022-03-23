WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.40 changed hands at $0.68 or 10.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $932.99M. MAPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -200.54% off its 52-week high of $22.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.22, which suggests the last value was 42.97% up since then. When we look at WM Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 878.87K.

Analysts gave the WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MAPS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WM Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

Instantly MAPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.52 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 10.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.75%, with the 5-day performance at 32.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) is 53.21% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAPS’s forecast low is $7.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.41% for it to hit the projected low.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WM Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.91% over the past 6 months, a 127.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $51.41 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that WM Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $53.66 million.

MAPS Dividends

WM Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.17% of WM Technology Inc. shares while 57.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.50%. There are 57.22% institutions holding the WM Technology Inc. stock share, with Senvest Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.78% of the shares, roughly 5.77 million MAPS shares worth $83.61 million.

Luxor Capital Group, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.29% or 5.45 million shares worth $78.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. With 3.91 million shares estimated at $47.9 million under it, the former controlled 5.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $7.8 million.