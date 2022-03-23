Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 1.22 million Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.10 changed hands at -$5.28 or -8.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.02B. WGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.12% off its 52-week high of $85.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $56.58, which suggests the last value was 0.91% up since then. When we look at Winnebago Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 667.73K.

Analysts gave the Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended WGO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Winnebago Industries Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.86.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) trade information

Instantly WGO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 62.72 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -8.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.74%, with the 5-day performance at 5.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is -1.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WGO’s forecast low is $75.00 with $115.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -101.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Winnebago Industries Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.44% over the past 6 months, a 44.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 36.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Winnebago Industries Inc. will rise 34.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.09 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Winnebago Industries Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2022 will be $1.15 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Winnebago Industries Inc. earnings to increase by 350.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

WGO Dividends

Winnebago Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28. The 1.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.99 per year.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.24% of Winnebago Industries Inc. shares while 97.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.50%. There are 97.19% institutions holding the Winnebago Industries Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.57% of the shares, roughly 5.19 million WGO shares worth $388.92 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.41% or 2.47 million shares worth $185.01 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.35 million shares estimated at $175.72 million under it, the former controlled 7.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $67.76 million.