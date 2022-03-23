Will Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 4.57 million Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.80 changed hands at $0.5 or 7.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.55B. BLND’s last price was a discount, traded about -209.41% off its 52-week high of $21.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.81, which suggests the last value was 14.56% up since then. When we look at Blend Labs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Instantly BLND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.38 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 7.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.36%, with the 5-day performance at 10.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) is -26.17% down.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $82.92 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Blend Labs Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $76.17 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Blend Labs Inc. earnings to increase by 8.40%.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 31.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.98% of Blend Labs Inc. shares while 61.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.67%. There are 61.09% institutions holding the Blend Labs Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.17% of the shares, roughly 19.9 million BLND shares worth $146.07 million.

Formation8 GP, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.47% or 16.22 million shares worth $218.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $15.68 million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $14.34 million.