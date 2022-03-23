Why To Invest In Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.51 changed hands at $0.17 or 5.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.10B. LILM’s last price was a discount, traded about -232.19% off its 52-week high of $11.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.16, which suggests the last value was 38.46% up since then. When we look at Lilium N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the Lilium N.V. (LILM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LILM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lilium N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.66 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 5.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.35%, with the 5-day performance at 35.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is -11.59% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LILM’s forecast low is $7.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -583.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -99.43% for it to hit the projected low.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.93% of Lilium N.V. shares while 11.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.95%. There are 11.18% institutions holding the Lilium N.V. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.82% of the shares, roughly 17.71 million LILM shares worth $186.08 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.01% or 5.21 million shares worth $54.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 3.16 million shares estimated at $33.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $16.22 million.