Why To Invest In Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Stock?

In the last trading session, 183.21 million Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.36 changed hands at $0.69 or 41.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.40M. DPRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -338.56% off its 52-week high of $10.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 56.36% up since then. When we look at Draganfly Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 211.57K.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Instantly DPRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 74.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.8400 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 41.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.79%, with the 5-day performance at 74.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) is 96.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Draganfly Inc. earnings to increase by 55.30%.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.46% of Draganfly Inc. shares while 3.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.28%. There are 3.13% institutions holding the Draganfly Inc. stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.19% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million DPRO shares worth $2.43 million.

ACT Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 3082.0 shares estimated at $8814.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.