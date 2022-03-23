Why DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the latest trading session, 1.48 million DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $99.30 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.98B. DOCU’s current price is a discount, trading about -216.98% off its 52-week high of $314.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $71.00, which suggests the last value was 28.5% up since then. When we look at DocuSign Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.58 million.

Analysts gave the DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended DOCU as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DocuSign Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Instantly DOCU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 29.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 102.05 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.71%, with the 5-day performance at 29.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is -9.82% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DOCU’s forecast low is $75.00 with $180.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -81.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.47% for it to hit the projected low.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DocuSign Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.32% over the past 6 months, a 0.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DocuSign Inc. will rise 27.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $561.47 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that DocuSign Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $594.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $430.9 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.50%. The 2022 estimates are for DocuSign Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.30% per year.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.22% of DocuSign Inc. shares while 78.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.18%. There are 78.39% institutions holding the DocuSign Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.15% of the shares, roughly 14.15 million DOCU shares worth $3.64 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.91% or 11.7 million shares worth $3.01 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 5.23 million shares estimated at $1.35 billion under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 2.61 million shares worth around $725.04 million.