What Is The Performance Outlook For NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 26.61 million NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.11 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.22M. NRSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.88% off its 52-week high of $8.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 78.72% up since then. When we look at NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

Analysts gave the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NRSN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Instantly NRSN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 336.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.18 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -1.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 148.37%, with the 5-day performance at 336.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) is 289.17% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NRSN’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.57% for it to hit the projected low.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. earnings to decrease by -131.40%.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.07% of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.