What Is The Performance Outlook For Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 2.69 million Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.16 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $725.68M. IVR’s current price is a discount, trading about -112.96% off its 52-week high of $4.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.04, which suggests the last value was 5.56% up since then. When we look at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.66 million.

Analysts gave the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IVR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) trade information

Instantly IVR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.24 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) is -8.37% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IVR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.35% over the past 6 months, a -14.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will fall -18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.37 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $44.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40.01 million and $44.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. earnings to increase by 95.10%.

IVR Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 09. The 16.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 16.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares while 54.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.63%. There are 54.53% institutions holding the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.71% of the shares, roughly 51.82 million IVR shares worth $144.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.00% or 32.97 million shares worth $91.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 20.28 million shares estimated at $56.39 million under it, the former controlled 6.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 8.87 million shares worth around $24.65 million.