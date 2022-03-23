Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.54 changing hands around $0.17 or 12.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $408.99M. WDH’s current price is a discount, trading about -664.29% off its 52-week high of $11.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 41.56% up since then. When we look at Waterdrop Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 282.98K.

Analysts gave the Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WDH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Waterdrop Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Instantly WDH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 50.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 12.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.72%, with the 5-day performance at 50.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) is -11.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WDH’s forecast low is $14.66 with $14.66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -851.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -851.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $83.15 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Waterdrop Inc. earnings to decrease by -141.70%.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Waterdrop Inc. shares while 2.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.21%. There are 2.21% institutions holding the Waterdrop Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.01% of the shares, roughly 3.16 million WDH shares worth $7.55 million.

Apoletto Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 2.23 million shares worth $5.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 51196.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.