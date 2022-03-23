VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.44 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.75B. VZIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -205.08% off its 52-week high of $28.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.05, which suggests the last value was 14.72% up since then. When we look at VIZIO Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 646.74K.

Analysts gave the VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VZIO as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VIZIO Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Instantly VZIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.84 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.42%, with the 5-day performance at 12.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) is -24.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VZIO’s forecast low is $12.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -186.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.12% for it to hit the projected low.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VIZIO Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.52% over the past 6 months, a 118.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $764.86 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that VIZIO Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $529.81 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for VIZIO Holding Corp. earnings to decrease by -151.40%.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.93% of VIZIO Holding Corp. shares while 14.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.87%. There are 14.93% institutions holding the VIZIO Holding Corp. stock share, with Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.20% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million VZIO shares worth $28.31 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.06% or 1.17 million shares worth $24.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $26.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $19.82 million.