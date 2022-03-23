VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Is Weak With -675.86% Downside

In the last trading session, 2.69 million VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $1.16 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $247.37M. VTGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -206.03% off its 52-week high of $3.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.06, which suggests the last value was 8.62% up since then. When we look at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3399 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.51%, with the 5-day performance at 1.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is -16.55% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VTGN’s forecast low is $8.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -675.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -589.66% for it to hit the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.42% over the past 6 months, a 55.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $250k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -43.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.80%. The 2022 estimates are for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 2.20%.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares while 70.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.16%. There are 70.98% institutions holding the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.89% of the shares, roughly 16.3 million VTGN shares worth $31.79 million.

VR Adviser, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.77% or 16.05 million shares worth $31.29 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.1 million shares estimated at $13.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 4.57 million shares worth around $8.82 million.