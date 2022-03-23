VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.47 million VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.85 changed hands at -$0.76 or -2.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.87B. VICI’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.21% off its 52-week high of $33.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.23, which suggests the last value was 2.31% up since then. When we look at VICI Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.32 million.

Analysts gave the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VICI as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VICI Properties Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Instantly VICI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 27.95 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -2.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.30%, with the 5-day performance at 2.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is -1.11% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VICI’s forecast low is $31.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.46% for it to hit the projected low.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VICI Properties Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.83% over the past 6 months, a 7.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VICI Properties Inc. will fall -16.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $412.16 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that VICI Properties Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $491.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $363.79 million and $376.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for VICI Properties Inc. earnings to increase by 0.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.20% per year.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 5.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 5.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of VICI Properties Inc. shares while 104.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.09%. There are 104.86% institutions holding the VICI Properties Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.83% of the shares, roughly 88.51 million VICI shares worth $2.66 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.83% or 58.64 million shares worth $1.77 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 36.2 million shares estimated at $1.06 billion under it, the former controlled 4.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 3.86% of the shares, roughly 28.9 million shares worth around $848.36 million.