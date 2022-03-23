Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.02 million Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.96 changing hands around $0.11 or 1.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.10B. VTRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.63% off its 52-week high of $16.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.66, which suggests the last value was 11.86% up since then. When we look at Viatris Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 13.17 million.

Analysts gave the Viatris Inc. (VTRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended VTRS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Viatris Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.82.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Instantly VTRS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.08 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.81%, with the 5-day performance at 8.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) is -26.24% down.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viatris Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.30% over the past 6 months, a -6.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viatris Inc. will fall -24.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.35 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Viatris Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.62 billion and $4.18 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Viatris Inc. earnings to increase by 5.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.70% per year.

VTRS Dividends

Viatris Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08. The 4.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 4.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Viatris Inc. shares while 75.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.51%. There are 75.32% institutions holding the Viatris Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.80% of the shares, roughly 130.64 million VTRS shares worth $1.77 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.12% or 86.12 million shares worth $1.17 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 55.23 million shares estimated at $737.36 million under it, the former controlled 4.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 34.07 million shares worth around $461.64 million.