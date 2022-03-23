Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 6.55 million Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s per share price at $1.46 changed hands at $0.36 or 32.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $470.82M. UXIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -298.63% off its 52-week high of $5.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 58.22% up since then. When we look at Uxin Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 996.44K.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Instantly UXIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 95.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6600 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 32.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.59%, with the 5-day performance at 95.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 41.75% up.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $390.63 million and $42.79 million respectively.

The 2022 estimates are for Uxin Limited earnings to increase by 56.50%.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 15.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.82% of Uxin Limited shares while 45.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.81%. There are 45.69% institutions holding the Uxin Limited stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.81% of the shares, roughly 41.28 million UXIN shares worth $65.23 million.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.00% or 11.44 million shares worth $18.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. With 3.95 million shares estimated at $8.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $1.5 million.