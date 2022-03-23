URG Stock Forecast 2022: Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Remains Strong With -65.75% Downside

In the last trading session, 3.23 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $1.81 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $394.44M. URG’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.78% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 46.41% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.64 million.

Analysts gave the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended URG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8700 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.36%, with the 5-day performance at 9.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 56.03% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, URG’s forecast low is $2.75 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -51.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ur-Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.02% over the past 6 months, a 114.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.20%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.94% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 27.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.37%. There are 27.53% institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.12% of the shares, roughly 8.89 million URG shares worth $15.3 million.

CQS (US), LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 8.01 million shares worth $13.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.91 million shares estimated at $15.5 million under it, the former controlled 4.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 5.13 million shares worth around $8.83 million.