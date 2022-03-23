Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 2.02 million Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $21.21 changed hands at $1.62 or 8.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $348.27M. HEAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.46% off its 52-week high of $38.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.03, which suggests the last value was 19.71% up since then. When we look at Turtle Beach Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 447.57K.

Analysts gave the Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HEAR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Turtle Beach Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) trade information

Instantly HEAR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.52 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 8.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.72%, with the 5-day performance at 17.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) is -1.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HEAR’s forecast low is $24.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Turtle Beach Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.56% over the past 6 months, a -17.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Turtle Beach Corporation will fall -44.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -84.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $119 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Turtle Beach Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $80.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $132.91 million and $93.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Turtle Beach Corporation earnings to decrease by -59.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.00% per year.

HEAR Dividends

Turtle Beach Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.87% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares while 69.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.64%. There are 69.32% institutions holding the Turtle Beach Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.24% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million HEAR shares worth $27.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.16% or 0.83 million shares worth $23.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.43 million shares estimated at $11.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $10.2 million.