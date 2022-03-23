Tio Tech A (NASDAQ: TIOAU) Could Make Significant Gains? – Marketing Sentinel
Tio Tech A (NASDAQ: TIOAU) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 2.0 million Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.80 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.31% during last session. TIOAU’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.2% off its 52-week high of $10.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.70, which suggests the last value was 1.02% up since then. When we look at Tio Tech A’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 54.51K.

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) trade information

Instantly TIOAU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.84 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -0.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.91%, with the 5-day performance at 0.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) is -0.71% down.

TIOAU Dividends

Tio Tech A is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Tio Tech A shares while 35.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.16%. There are 35.16% institutions holding the Tio Tech A stock share, with Steadview Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.67% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million TIOAU shares worth $19.84 million.

Holocene Advisors, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.58% or 1.07 million shares worth $10.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund and Source Capital Inc. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $2.96 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Source Capital Inc held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 22561.0 shares worth around $0.23 million.

