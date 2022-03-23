The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 1.43 million The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.25 changing hands around $0.3 or 0.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.60B. KHC’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.52% off its 52-week high of $44.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.78, which suggests the last value was 14.3% up since then. When we look at The Kraft Heinz Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.52 million.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

Instantly KHC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.62 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.71%, with the 5-day performance at 0.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is -1.33% down.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Kraft Heinz Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.59% over the past 6 months, a -9.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Kraft Heinz Company will fall -26.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.8 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that The Kraft Heinz Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $6.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.24 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.80%. The 2022 estimates are for The Kraft Heinz Company earnings to increase by 180.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.38% per year.

KHC Dividends

The Kraft Heinz Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 4.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.75% of The Kraft Heinz Company shares while 79.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.81%. There are 79.40% institutions holding the The Kraft Heinz Company stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 26.61% of the shares, roughly 325.63 million KHC shares worth $11.69 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.57% or 55.89 million shares worth $2.01 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Income Fund of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 20.37 million shares estimated at $731.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 19.15 million shares worth around $687.6 million.