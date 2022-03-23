The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $30.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.02 changed hands at -$0.16 or -1.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.99B. GT’s current price is a discount, trading about -77.53% off its 52-week high of $24.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.64, which suggests the last value was 16.98% up since then. When we look at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.07 million.

Analysts gave the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.46 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.49%, with the 5-day performance at 8.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is -11.43% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GT’s forecast low is $15.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -113.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.99% for it to hit the projected low.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.52% over the past 6 months, a 18.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will fall -16.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.69 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $5.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.51 billion and $3.98 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.40%. The 2022 estimates are for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings to increase by 154.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.13% per year.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 28 and May 02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares while 88.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.50%. There are 88.15% institutions holding the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.79% of the shares, roughly 33.24 million GT shares worth $708.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.90% or 27.91 million shares worth $595.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 8.0 million shares estimated at $170.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 7.76 million shares worth around $165.53 million.