Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $5.48 changed hands at -$0.31 or -5.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $601.81M. TH’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.88% off its 52-week high of $6.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 67.88% up since then. When we look at Target Hospitality Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.19K.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Instantly TH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.35 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -5.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.93%, with the 5-day performance at 4.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) is 79.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.77 days.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Target Hospitality Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.59% over the past 6 months, a 280.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Target Hospitality Corp. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 107.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.35 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Target Hospitality Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $76.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.61 million and $40.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 86.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Target Hospitality Corp. earnings to increase by 81.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.70% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares while 83.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.48%. There are 83.49% institutions holding the Target Hospitality Corp. stock share, with Private Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.03% of the shares, roughly 5.12 million TH shares worth $18.23 million.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.66% or 3.72 million shares worth $13.26 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.88 million shares estimated at $3.27 million under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $2.19 million.