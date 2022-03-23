Stock Performance And Forecast For Hippo Holdings Inc.

In the last trading session, 3.69 million Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.05 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. HIPO’s last price was a discount, traded about -427.8% off its 52-week high of $10.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 20.49% up since then. When we look at Hippo Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) trade information

Instantly HIPO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.14 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.56%, with the 5-day performance at 10.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) is 11.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hippo Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.16% over the past 6 months, a 66.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.09 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Hippo Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $30.17 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Hippo Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -70.30%.

HIPO Dividends

Hippo Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.44% of Hippo Holdings Inc. shares while 35.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.58%. There are 35.92% institutions holding the Hippo Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.91% of the shares, roughly 5.1 million HIPO shares worth $23.87 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.89% or 4.99 million shares worth $23.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 4.9 million shares estimated at $22.95 million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $11.26 million.