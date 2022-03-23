SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 56.23 million SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.72 changed hands at $0.15 or 1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.27B. SOFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -156.69% off its 52-week high of $24.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.74, which suggests the last value was 20.37% up since then. When we look at SoFi Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 61.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 63.37 million.

Analysts gave the SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended SOFI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.06 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.52%, with the 5-day performance at 18.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is -14.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 56.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOFI’s forecast low is $10.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.88% for it to hit the projected low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SoFi Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.93% over the past 6 months, a 64.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $277.37 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that SoFi Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $311.2 million.

The 2022 estimates are for SoFi Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -149.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.00% per year.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.73% of SoFi Technologies Inc. shares while 29.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.22%. There are 29.14% institutions holding the SoFi Technologies Inc. stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.60% of the shares, roughly 117.8 million SOFI shares worth $1.87 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.87% or 47.35 million shares worth $751.87 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 15.76 million shares estimated at $250.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 13.87 million shares worth around $220.33 million.