Should You Invest In KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.40 changed hands at $0.89 or 4.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.80B. KNBE’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.71% off its 52-week high of $36.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.77, which suggests the last value was 25.13% up since then. When we look at KnowBe4 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Analysts gave the KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended KNBE as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KnowBe4 Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

Instantly KNBE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.10 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 4.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.35%, with the 5-day performance at 24.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) is 13.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KNBE’s forecast low is $25.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.61% for it to hit the projected low.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KnowBe4 Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.42% over the past 6 months, a 36.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $67.1 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that KnowBe4 Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $69.15 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for KnowBe4 Inc. earnings to decrease by -592.30%.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.84% of KnowBe4 Inc. shares while 75.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.74%. There are 75.33% institutions holding the KnowBe4 Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 82.91% of the shares, roughly 28.81 million KNBE shares worth $632.69 million.

Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 47.29% or 16.43 million shares worth $360.87 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. With 2.04 million shares estimated at $44.71 million under it, the former controlled 5.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. held about 4.81% of the shares, roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $39.07 million.