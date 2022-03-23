Should You Invest In Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.16 changed hands at -$0.73 or -10.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $380.69M. GRPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -451.95% off its 52-week high of $34.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.64, which suggests the last value was -7.79% down since then. When we look at Graphite Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 255.52K.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) trade information

Instantly GRPH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.74 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -10.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.44%, with the 5-day performance at -21.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) is -31.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.05 days.

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Graphite Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.69% over the past 6 months, a 36.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.00%.

GRPH Dividends

Graphite Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.51% of Graphite Bio Inc. shares while 86.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.01%. There are 86.88% institutions holding the Graphite Bio Inc. stock share, with Samsara BioCapital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.80% of the shares, roughly 7.43 million GRPH shares worth $121.8 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.76% or 6.25 million shares worth $102.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. With 0.8 million shares estimated at $10.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $8.82 million.