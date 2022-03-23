Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $60.53 changed hands at $2.43 or 4.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.85B. FOUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.0% off its 52-week high of $104.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.88, which suggests the last value was 35.77% up since then. When we look at Shift4 Payments Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Instantly FOUR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 62.12 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 4.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.49%, with the 5-day performance at 16.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is 18.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FOUR’s forecast low is $50.00 with $86.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shift4 Payments Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.67% over the past 6 months, a 7.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shift4 Payments Inc. will rise 311.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 238.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 76.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $382.03 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Shift4 Payments Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $389.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $210.9 million and $239.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 81.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Shift4 Payments Inc. earnings to decrease by -269.70%.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.61% of Shift4 Payments Inc. shares while 118.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.83%. There are 118.11% institutions holding the Shift4 Payments Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.24% of the shares, roughly 4.25 million FOUR shares worth $329.2 million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.53% or 3.88 million shares worth $300.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 2.05 million shares estimated at $158.83 million under it, the former controlled 3.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 3.17% of the shares, roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $102.95 million.