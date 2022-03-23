SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.2 million SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.64. With the company’s per share price at $1.15 changed hands at $0.31 or 36.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.91M. WORX’s last price was a discount, traded about -334.78% off its 52-week high of $5.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at SCWorx Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 112.31K.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Instantly WORX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 60.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 36.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.85%, with the 5-day performance at 60.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is 23.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.20%. The 2022 estimates are for SCWorx Corp. earnings to increase by 54.70%.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 24.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.66% of SCWorx Corp. shares while 5.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.29%. There are 5.79% institutions holding the SCWorx Corp. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.61% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million WORX shares worth $0.39 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.18% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 37411.0 shares worth around $63972.0.