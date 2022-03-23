SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Shares Inclined By 27.87% In One Month. – Marketing Sentinel
In the latest trading session, 0.53 million SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.74 changing hands around $0.69 or 4.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $568.14M. SD’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.32% off its 52-week high of $17.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.50, which suggests the last value was 77.76% up since then. When we look at SandRidge Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 867.10K.

Analysts gave the SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SandRidge Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

Instantly SD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.14 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 4.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.88%, with the 5-day performance at 11.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) is 27.87% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.62, meaning bulls need a downside of -137.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SD’s forecast low is $6.62 with $6.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 57.94% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 57.94% for it to hit the projected low.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.10%. The 2022 estimates are for SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 140.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

SD Dividends

SandRidge Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.24% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares while 61.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.79%. There are 61.38% institutions holding the SandRidge Energy Inc. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.13% of the shares, roughly 4.82 million SD shares worth $50.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.83% or 1.4 million shares worth $14.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $10.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $9.62 million.

