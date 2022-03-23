Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 25.47 million Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $50.51 changed hands at $3.89 or 8.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.73B. RBLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -180.34% off its 52-week high of $141.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.04, which suggests the last value was 28.65% up since then. When we look at Roblox Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 24.15 million.

Analysts gave the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended RBLX as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Roblox Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 33.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 51.61 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 8.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.04%, with the 5-day performance at 33.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is 1.59% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RBLX’s forecast low is $45.00 with $108.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -113.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Roblox Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.94% over the past 6 months, a 5.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Roblox Corporation will fall -36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 69.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 196.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $777.39 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Roblox Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $788.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $310.01 million and $504.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 150.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 56.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Roblox Corporation earnings to decrease by -111.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.10% per year.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.11% of Roblox Corporation shares while 82.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.44%. There are 82.96% institutions holding the Roblox Corporation stock share, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.04% of the shares, roughly 82.78 million RBLX shares worth $8.54 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.86% or 40.56 million shares worth $4.18 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.71 million shares estimated at $658.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 7.37 million shares worth around $556.9 million.