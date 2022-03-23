Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC).

In the latest trading session, 5.38 million Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.65 changed hands at -$0.74 or -1.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $203.20B. WFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.53% off its 52-week high of $60.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.78, which suggests the last value was 28.24% up since then. When we look at Wells Fargo & Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 31.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.39 million.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Instantly WFC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 54.20 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.28%, with the 5-day performance at 6.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is -4.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wells Fargo & Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.44% over the past 6 months, a -19.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wells Fargo & Company will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.77 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $17.6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.93 billion and $18.06 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Wells Fargo & Company earnings to increase by 1043.90%.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 14. The 1.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.44 per year.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Wells Fargo & Company shares while 73.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.57%. There are 73.50% institutions holding the Wells Fargo & Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.10% of the shares, roughly 332.44 million WFC shares worth $15.43 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.18% or 294.9 million shares worth $13.69 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. With 116.04 million shares estimated at $5.39 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 87.7 million shares worth around $4.07 billion.