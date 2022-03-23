Risk Capital Investors Should Consider BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP).

In the last trading session, 1.05 million BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $28.11 changed hands at $0.96 or 3.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.16B. BRP’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.37% off its 52-week high of $45.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.00, which suggests the last value was 21.74% up since then. When we look at BRP Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 422.09K.

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) trade information

Instantly BRP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.57 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 3.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.15%, with the 5-day performance at 11.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) is 7.21% up.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BRP Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.43% over the past 6 months, a 28.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BRP Group Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 128.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $143.12 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that BRP Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $237.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.65 million and $151.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 105.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 56.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for BRP Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -288.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.90% per year.

BRP Dividends

BRP Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22.

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.38% of BRP Group Inc. shares while 94.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 137.05%. There are 94.05% institutions holding the BRP Group Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.72% of the shares, roughly 5.12 million BRP shares worth $184.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.45% or 4.96 million shares worth $178.93 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. With 3.15 million shares estimated at $113.58 million under it, the former controlled 5.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held about 5.11% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $108.33 million.