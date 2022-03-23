Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV): Don’t Ditch RVLV Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $54.53 changed hands at $2.79 or 5.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.79B. RVLV’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.31% off its 52-week high of $89.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.82, which suggests the last value was 28.81% up since then. When we look at Revolve Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Instantly RVLV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 55.00 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 5.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.69%, with the 5-day performance at 24.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is -0.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Revolve Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.36% over the past 6 months, a -10.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Revolve Group Inc. will fall -30.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $218.11 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Revolve Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $233.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $140.75 million and $178.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 107.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Revolve Group Inc. earnings to increase by 69.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.36% per year.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Revolve Group Inc. shares while 106.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.43%. There are 106.87% institutions holding the Revolve Group Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.70% of the shares, roughly 5.92 million RVLV shares worth $331.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.49% or 3.83 million shares worth $214.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.58 million shares estimated at $120.56 million under it, the former controlled 3.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $62.91 million.